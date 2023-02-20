The defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche has been dealing with injuries all season long. Slowly but surely though, they’re getting back to full strength in time for a playoff push. With the team currently in a Wild Card spot, captain Gabriel Landeskog finally took the ice on Monday for the first time since December 6th after undergoing knee surgery last October. Via Brennan Vogt:

Captain Gabriel Landeskog makes his way out on the ice for the first time since December 6th. #GoAvsGo#Avs@FullPressNHLpic.twitter.com/PX87mz1RKw — Brennan Vogt (@brennan_vogt) February 20, 2023

Probably a couple of weeks until Landeskog plays. Nevertheless, this is a sight for sore eyes for Avalanche fans. Gabriel Landeskog has yet to suit up in 2022-23 after an impressive campaign last season, registering 59 points in 51 games, including 31 goals.

In the playoffs, the former second-overall pick was even better. En route to a title, Landeskog compiled 11 goals and 22 points in 20 postseason appearances. As previously mentioned, injuries are a big reason Colorado isn’t towards the top of the Western Conference again.

Nathan MacKinnon missed nearly a dozen games in December, standout defenceman Cale Makar is currently day-to-day with an upper-body issue, while Erik Johnson and Pavel Francouz are also sidelined. The Avalanche are managing to stay afloat though with a 31-19-5 record, including a 6-2-2 mark in their last 10 games.

With Gabriel Landeskog back soon, there is no question Jared Bednar’s squad will feel a lot more confident. After all, he is their captain and one of the better players in the NHL. Hopefully, he can hit the ground running and help Colorado soar up the Western Conference standings in the second half of the season.

The Avs are back in action on Friday against the Winnipeg Jets.