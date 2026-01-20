The Colorado Avalanche continue to win. On Monday, they took a 5-2 victory over the Washington Capitals. It has already been a season of milestones for the team, including Brent Burns moving up in the Iron Man rankings. In the victory over the Caps, it was Nathan MacKinnon who hit a milestone.

Nathan MacKinnon has reached the 1,100-point marker in his NHL career, becoming the 70th player to reach that mark, according to a post by the NHL on X, formerly Twitter.

ANOTHER MACKINNON MILESTONE! 🏔️ Nathan MacKinnon is the 70th player in NHL history reach the 1,100-point mark. pic.twitter.com/gYGANutbK7 — NHL (@NHL) January 19, 2026

MacKinnon entered the game with the Capitals with 1,097 career points. In the second period, on the powerplay, MacKinnon beat Charlie Lindgren, making the game 2-1, and giving MacKinnon points 1,098. In the third period, he was the assist on an Artturi Lehkonen goal. With 3:30 left in the game, MacKinnon found the back of the net for point 1,100 of his career.

The Canadian forward has been stellar this year. He leads the NHL with 36 goals, while sitting third in the league with 46 assists. That places him second overall in points with 82, trailing only Connor McDavid.

With his 1,100th point, MacKinnon moves into 70th all-time in points, passing Glenn Anderson. He is also now tenth in all-time points among active skaters. He is well behind the active leader, Sidney Crosby, who has 1.740 points. Meanwhile, Wayne Gretzky is first all-time with 2,857 points. MacKinnon is also second all-time in points for the franchise. Joe Sakic leads the franchise is all time points, sitting with 1,641 points.

The Avalanche are now 34-5-8 on the season. That gives them the best record in the NHL by a solid margin. They are ten points in front of the second-best Carolina Hurricanes. The Avalanche return to the ice to continue their homestand on Wednesday night against the Anaheim Ducks.