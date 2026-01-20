The Colorado Avalanche are the team to beat in the NHL at this time. They entered play on Monday with five regulation losses on the entire season. Colorado is on quite a run, and they continued their winning ways on Monday when they defeated the Washington Capitals. One player who did not suit up was star forward Valeri Nichushkin, and we are now learning more details as to why.

Nichushkin was involved in a car accident before Monday's game, head coach Jared Bednar told Avalanche play-by-play voice Conor McGahey. Bednar said that his star forward was checked for minor injuries. At this time, it does not appear Nichushkin will miss extended time, but he couldn't go on Monday.

Nichushkin is a bit part of Colorado's offense, and has been for a few seasons now. The 2025-26 season has been a bit of a different campaign for the former 10th overall pick. His ice time is the lowest it's been since the 2020-21 season, for instance. Still, Nichushkin has scored 11 goals and 27 points in 38 games.

The Avalanche are already without captain Gabriel Landeskog and defenseman Devon Toews. Missing Nichushkin on Monday certainly stung. However, it's extremely good news that the Avalanche star escaped from this scary situation with only minor injuries.

Colorado, as mentioned, are absolutely rolling this season. Their win over the Capitals on Monday saw them improve to 34-5-8 on the season. They have a 10 point lead over the Carolina Hurricanes for the best record in the NHL. The Avalanche return to the ice on Wednesday against the Anaheim Ducks. Hopefully, Nichushkin can return to the ice with no complications.