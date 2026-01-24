The NCAA confirmed Friday night that it is reviewing the Clemson Tigers' allegations that the Ole Miss Rebels and head coach Pete Golding violated tampering rules involving linebacker Luke Ferrelli.

“The NCAA will investigate any credible allegations of tampering and expect full cooperation from all involved as is required by NCAA rules,” NCAA Vice President of enforcement Jon Duncan said in a statement, per On3's Pete Nakos. “We will not comment further on any ongoing investigation.”

The statement came hours after Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and athletic director Graham Neff met with the media at the Smart Family Media Center and detailed their concerns, saying the university had submitted evidence to the governing body.

According to Swinney, the allegations center on contact made with Ferrelli while he was enrolled at Clemson, attending classes, and participating in team meetings and workouts. Ferrelli, a former California linebacker, entered the transfer portal on Jan. 2. He committed to Clemson four days later and signed on Jan. 6 with an NIL agreement in place, enrolling as a student. On Jan. 22, he reentered the transfer portal and committed to Ole Miss.

Ferrelli earned 2025 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors after recording 91 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, and one pass breakup in 13 games. He led all ACC freshmen in total tackles and finished second among freshmen in tackles for loss.

Swinney alleged that Golding continued to communicate with Ferrelli after he had signed and enrolled, including a text message sent during an 8 a.m. class that read, “I know you’re signed. What’s the buyout?” with an image of a $1 million contract.

Swinney said Clemson general manager Jordan Sorrells initially warned Ole Miss to stop communication, but when the outreach persisted, Clemson requested Ferrelli's text messages from his agent to forward to the NCAA.

“I am not going to let someone flat out tamper with my program,” Swinney said. “If you tamper with my players, I'm going to turn you in. There's a lot more I can say, but I'm going to let the NCAA do its job.”

Neff stated Clemson is also exploring its legal options and made clear that publicizing the allegations was intended to encourage reforms in the transfer calendar and rules governing player movement.

Under NCAA bylaw 13.1.1.4, athletics staff members are prohibited from contacting student-athletes at other Division I institutions without authorization through the transfer notification process. According to the NCAA manual, contact after enrollment could result in a Level II violation, while providing financial inducements to secure enrollment or involving third parties could elevate the matter to a Level I violation, the most serious classification. Potential penalties range from fines and suspensions to scholarship reductions, recruiting restrictions, probation, and postseason bans.

Ole Miss athletic officials did not respond to multiple requests for comment regarding the allegations. Swinney characterized the situation as “blatant” and described it as “Tampering 301,” indicating what he believes is a high-level violation.