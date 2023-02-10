The defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche have had a difficult time this year as they have had a slew of injuries. That situation got worse Thursday when they learned that stellar defenseman Cale Makar would be out for at least two games.

Makar was injured in the Avalanche’s Tuesday night game against the Penguins when he was hit by Pittsburgh center Jeff Carter. The hit appeared to be high and Makar was sent spinning down to the ice, but the NHL did not offer any supplemental discipline to Carter after studying the play.

Makar’s speed, instincts and play making ability have separated from a large group of outstanding defensemen in the NHL. He won the Norris Trophy last season as the league’s best defenseman, and he has been compared to some of the best blue liners in league history.

While he may not be in the category of Hall of Famer Bobby Orr and does not have the lengthy resume of Niklas Lidstrom or Larry Robinson, he may belong with those superstars within the next few years. Makar won the Conn Smythe trophy as the postseason Most Valuable Player during Colorado’s Stanley Cup run, and he also won the Calder Trophy as the Rookie of the Year in 2019-20.

Cale Makar has scored 13 goals and 32 assists in 45 games for the Avalanche this season and he has a plus-5 rating. His numbers last season were spectacular, as he scored 28 goals and added 58 assists for 86 points and had an eye-catch plus-48 rating.

Makar added 8 goals and 21 assists during Colorado’s Stanley Cup run last season.