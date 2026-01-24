Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the Milwaukee Bucks continues to dominate NBA discourse, but on Friday night, a more immediate concern emerged for the Bucks — the health of their franchise star. Antetokounmpo was unable to finish Milwaukee’s narrow 102-100 loss to the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum, adding fuel to an already frustrating defeat.

The frustrating injury surfaced in the final minute as the Bucks pushed desperately to erase a large deficit. Antetokounmpo, out of the blue, appeared uncomfortable while moving up the floor and soon exited to the locker room. Although he later returned to the bench and briefly stepped onto the court during a stoppage, he did not re-enter the game for the final stretch.

Giannis Antetokounmpo left the game after suffering an apparent lower leg injury. pic.twitter.com/4z19dG9FPQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 24, 2026

Even before his late exit, Antetokounmpo did not look fully himself. Earlier in the fourth quarter, he noticeably walked the ball up during a possession that ended with a Ryan Rollins three. Denver called a timeout with 8:06 remaining, and while Giannis stayed in the game at that point, the sequence raised concerns about his physical condition.

Friday’s contest was part of the NBA Rivals Week and featured multiple momentum swings before Denver seized control in the third quarter. While the Nuggets were playing without Nikola Jokic and Jonas Valanciunas, they made a statement win, as Milwaukee was left with nothing but search for answers.

With frustration mounting around the Bucks’ direction and Antetokounmpo’s durability again under scrutiny, Milwaukee now faces a tough stretch. Despite the interruptions, Antetokounmpo still produced a 22-point, 13-rebound double-double with seven assists, showcasing exactly why the Bucks need him even with his lingering injury scares.

How quickly Giannis can recover and whether the team can stabilize around him may shape both their short-term fortunes and the larger questions looming over the franchise.