The hits keep on coming for the Milwaukee Bucks. They have struggled for most of the 2025-26 season, thanks in large part to Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury problems. And on Friday night, in a 102-100 loss to the extremely shorthanded Denver Nuggets, that reared its ugly head once more, with Antetokounmpo re-aggravating the calf injury that's kept him out for 15 games to this point of the campaign.

In fact, Antetokounmpo is bracing for the worst. As reported by Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the Bucks star said that he'll be an undergoing an MRI tomorrow and he expects to be diagnosed for a soleus strain in his calf, keeping him out potentially for four to six weeks.

This is going to be such a devastating blow for the Bucks, a team that is looking to win now considering the draft pick obligations they owe to other teams in the coming years.