The Colorado Avalanche have made another goalie trade. Just a few days ago, they sent Justus Annunen to the Nashville Predators in exchange for Scott Wedgewood. On Monday, they made another one, picking up Mackenzie Blackwood from the San Jose Sharks. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman broke the news on social media.

“Hearing MacKenzie Blackwood to Colorado,” the insider posted.

Friedman followed up with the package, which was a massive haul for the Sharks. “Kovalenko, Georgiev and a second is the package.” He also added that the Avalanche included a fifth-round pick and 26-year-old Givani Smith.

Alexandar Georgiev was a solid goaltender last season but is having a miserable year this year. With a .874 save percentage, an improvement was needed for the Avalanche. Blackwood and Wedgewood could be the goalie room that leads them on a playoff charge.

Nikolai Kovalenko is 25 years old and has only played 28 games in the NHL. He could be a solid depth piece for the Sharks but nothing more. Smith is a similar player who is headed to the Avalanche. Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reported that the Avs included a fifth-round pick as well.

The Avalanche looking to salvage a disappointing start

Wedgewood should be an improvement over Anunen, who has struggled this season. Blackwood comes in amid a brutal season from Georgiev to stabilize the net. It is not helping that the roster in front of them cannot stay healthy. Gabriel Landeskog remains out, Miles Wood is out long-term, and Jonathan Drouin is on injured reserve.

With 32 points out of 29 games, they are not out of the race in the Western Conference. But something needed to change and the goaltending situation was the easiest to salvage. With a budding star in San Jose, the Sharks could afford to lose Blackwood to give Yaroslav Askarov more playing time.

Both of these goalies are unrestricted free agents at the end of the season so the Avalanche could reverse this decision quickly. If Blackwood struggles out of the gate, he could be moved for another rental at the deadline. If he is great, he could earn himself a solid contract to remain in Colorado.

The Avalanche have had a wild few years at the goaltending position. After they let Semyon Varlamov walk in 2019, they have had four different goalies make over 30 starts. Now, one of these players will join those ranks as they continue their search for a long-term option.