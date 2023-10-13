Fresh off a season-opening win Wednesday night, the Colorado Avalanche signed defenseman Devon Toews to a seven-year, $50.75 million contract extension that runs through the 2030-31 season, the team announced on Friday.

Toews, 29, is in his sixth NHL season and fourth with the Avalanche. Wednesday's game was his 200th with Colorado. He has 139 points as an Avalanche player and an NHL-best +122 since joining the team.

“I couldn’t be more excited to remain with the Avalanche and continue to build upon what we’ve accomplished so far,” Toews said, via the team website. “I’d like to thank the Kroenke family, Joe Sakic, Chris MacFarland and the coaching staff for their trust and belief in me. Denver has become home to my family and we love being a part of this community. I’m excited to get this deal done and focus on our goal of bringing the Stanley Cup back to Colorado.”

Toews was a significant part of the Avalanche team that won the Stanley Cup in 2022, notching 15 points in 20 games. He also recorded nine points in seven games last postseason as the Avalanche were bounced in the first round by the Seattle Kraken.

Colorado will once again be one of the favorites to hoist the Cup this season. The Avalanche will try to reach the postseason for the seventh consecutive season and are already off to a good start after a 5-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings.

Devon Toews has proven to be one of the best all-around defensemen in the NHL. The Quinnipiac University alum has 185 career points in 316 NHL games.