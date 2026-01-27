It has been a remarkable season for the Colorado Avalanche. The squad has gone nuclear behind its cast of superstars, who have also reached historical milestones, such as the latest by Nathan MacKinnon. Nevertheless, a major part of the team's success has been young breakout players, and one of those just got a nice contract extension as a reward for his efforts.

Sam Malinski has received a four-year, $19 million contract extension, the team announced.

We have signed Sam Malinski to a four-year extension. pic.twitter.com/IE3Me5H8Nf — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) January 27, 2026

The American-born blueliner was undrafted after playing his college hockey at Cornell University. His stellar college career led to a two-year entry-level contract being given to the defenseman by the Avs. He went on to play seven games in 2022-23, after signing the contract, with the Colorado Eagles, the AHL affiliate of the Avs. Malinski would begin the 2023-24 campaign with the Eagles before being called up to the NHL roster, where he spent the entire 2024-25 season.

The former Big Red defender was a free agent in the summer of 2025, after playing 99 games with eight goals and 17 assists as a member of the Avalanche. This led to Malinski receiving a one-year deal worth $1.4 million.

Malinski rewarded the team for their confidence in him. He has played in 50 games thus far in 2025-26, finding the back of the net three times, while also adding 21 helpers. He already has career highs in assists and points, while on track to hit a career high in goals. This has all come as he has seen his ice time increase, and his defense improve.

In 2024-25, he had a plus/minus rating of +8, but this season he is at +26. Further, his expected goals against per 60 minutes of ice time has also improved this season. As the blue line rewarded the team for their confidence, the team has now returned the favor.

The Avalanche are 35-6-9 on the season, giving them the top record in the NHL in the President's Trophy race. The Avs, with the newly extended Malinski, return to the ice on Wednesday, visiting the Ottawa Senators.