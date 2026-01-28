The Colorado Avalanche saw Gabriel Landeskog go down with an injury after running into the goal-pipe on January 4. Landeskog recently returned to the ice, in the hopes that the captain could return to the team soon. Now, head coach Jared Bednar has given an update on the forward and hinted at his Olympic participation.

“Definitely making improvements,” the Avs coach Jared Bednar said Tuesday about Landeskog, according to The Athletic NHL insider Pierre LeBrun.

“He’s been on the ice for a few days now and getting better. Doing more in the gym. And that’s a big sign for me. Like when you can stay out (in practice) and do the flow, non-contact drills, and be moving around and not look too uncomfortable … so he’s moving in the right direction. For Gabe, obviously, we’re just really hoping he can get back and be part of the Olympics, and it looks like he’s trending in that direction,” Bednar continued.

Landeskog was having a solid season before going down with an injury. He has found the back of the net seven times while adding 15 helpers in his 41 games. The Avs captain is looking to represent Sweden for the first time since the 2017 World Championships, after missing the Four Nations Face-Off due to injury. He did play for Sweden in 2014 at the Olympics in Sochi, helping the team win the silver medal. Bednar had previously hinted that there was a push by the team for Landeskog to play in the Olympics.

“There’s always a little bit of nervousness when you’ve got players going that maybe aren’t fully healthy, but he’ll do the right thing, and I’m really hoping that we can watch him in the Olympic tournament because it’s something that he really wants to do, play for his country again,” Bednar said. “He’s earned that, with his season. Hopefully everything works out, but it’s going to be tight.”

The men's hockey tournament kicks off on February 11, two weeks from now. Sweden is hoping to make a run at gold in the game, and having Landeskog on the ice would be a major boost.