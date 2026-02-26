The Milwaukee Bucks are turning a corner, at least from head coach Doc Rivers' perspective, and they've gone 7-3 thus far in the calendar month of February. This uptick in form may fuel a bit of hope that they could, perhaps, mount a late run for a play-in tournament spot — just in time for Giannis Antetokounmpo's eventual return from a calf injury.

On Wednesday night, the Bucks had a golden opportunity to extend their solid run as of late, as they faced a Cleveland Cavaliers team that rested Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and James Harden on the first night of a back-to-back set. And while the Cavs still remain a dangerous team even without those three, the Bucks are putting up one heck of a fight, with Kevin Porter Jr. doing everything he could to jolt his team awake.

With the Bucks still leading in the third quarter, Porter got the step on a man sharing the same surname in Craig Porter Jr., causing the Cavs defense to go into scramble mode. With Porter having built a head of steam, Jarrett Allen was too late in trying to contest a ferocious dunk from the Bucks guard, who caused the crowd at Fiserv Forum to erupt.

KEVIN PORTER JR. POSTER OVER MR THE LIGHTS TO BRIGHT pic.twitter.com/SVoVEhG7kw — Wondering Basketball (@WonderingBBall) February 26, 2026

KEVIN PORTER JR. 😤 CLIMBED THE LADDER

OVER JARRETT ALLEN NO FEAR. pic.twitter.com/cXAt52Wuhv — FOCUS ON THE PROP (@Dfs4Everyone) February 26, 2026

Bucks continue to punch above weight class amid Giannis injury

These Bucks are on the second night of a back-to-back, which wasn't very obvious considering how high Porter skied for that poster over Allen. Last night, Milwaukee outlasted the Miami Heat, using an 11-0 run towards the end of the game to run away from an Eastern Conference squad that's currently in eighth place in the standings.

Now, the Bucks are currently neck and neck with the Cavs, which is a testament to their resiliency and excellent conditioning levels. At the time of writing, the game is tied, and anything can still happen within the final few minutes.