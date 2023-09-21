It seems the Colorado Avalanche's stellar defensive duo of Devon Toews and Cale Makar will remain together for the foreseeable future.

Toews hopes he will agree to a contract extension with the Avalanche before the 2023-24 NHL season kicks off next month.

“My intent is to stay here the rest of my career,” Devon Toews told The Denver Post's Bennett Durando on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Toews is entering his sixth NHL season and fourth with the Avalanche. Behind the stellar pairing of Devon Toews and Cale Makar on defense, Colorado won its third Stanley Cup in the 2021-22 NHL season.

Devon Toews' current four-year deal with the Avalanche pays him an average of $4.1 million per season. Colorado can go past their $83.5 million salary cup by as much as $7 million. That latter amount is the average annual value of Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog. Regrettably, he will sit out the entire 2023-24 NHL season.

Re-signing Devon Toews is one of Avalanche GM Chris McFarland's top priorities. Toews had seven goals and 43 assists last season. Consequently, he produced his second straight 50-point campaign. Toews has also never finished lower than 15th in the Norris Trophy voting for the past three seasons.

Once Toews agrees to a contract extension, he will fortify Colorado's defense along with Makar, Sam Girard, and Josh Manson. The Avalanche also made a big splash when they signed 15-year veteran Tomas Tatar in the offseason.

Colorado took a step backward after winning the Stanley Cup two seasons ago. With that in mind, Devon Toews and the Avalanche seek payback and a deeper Stanley Cup Playoff run in 2023-24.