The Colorado Avalanche boast a strong defensive core, and Devon Toews made a firm claim, saying that they are the best defensive team in the league ahead of the start of the season.

“I don't even think it's a question,” Devon Toews said, according to Kayla Douglas of theScore. “I feel like no one can contend with us because of the way we move the puck, the way we skate, and the way we help push offense.”

Toews gave shout outs to to the Carolina Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights and Boston Bruins, but still remained firm in his stance.

“I feel like the players that we have and the structure we play in as a team is really good,” Toews said, according to Douglas. “There's definitely some out there that can really defend and play hard in their own zone. We pride ourselves on that, but we also pride ourselves in helping to contribute offensively.”

The Avalanche defensive core is headed by Cale Makar, the 2022 Norris Trophy and Conn Smythe winner. Healthy permitting, Cale Makar should be in contention for the Norris Trophy again this season. His pairing with Toews has become one of the most dominant defensive pairings in the league.

Colorado also has players like Bowen Byram, Josh Manson, Samuel Girard and Jack Johnson to round out the defensive core.

The Avalanche lifted the Stanley Cup in 2022 with this defensive group, so there is no reason that they can not contend for another win in this upcoming season. They are contenders, along with the teams that Toews mentioned in the Hurricanes, Golden Knights and Bruins.