Connor Bedard and his Chicago Blackhawks were shut out the first time they played Nathan MacKinnon's Colorado Avalanche this season, and the 18-year-old star will be looking for a better result at home on Tuesday night.

The Hawks will play three games before the Christmas break, and the first one will be a rematch with the Avs at the United Center.

Colorado beat Chicago 4-0 back on Oct. 20 — a loss that wrapped up a season-opening five game road trip for the Hawks — with MacKinnon scoring a goal on six shots in the victory. The superstar shared high praise for the young star ahead of Round 2.

“I mean, I didn’t have nearly a tenth of what he’s got going on [at that age],” the Stanley Cup champion admitted, according to NHL.com. “He’s a lot better than me at 18, that’s for sure.”

Despite the kind words, MacKinnon wasn't too bad himself when he was still a teenager. The Halifax, Nova Scotia native enjoyed a 13-game point streak as a rookie back in 2013-14, and helped his team advance to the postseason for the first time in four seasons.

The Avs would go on to lose to the Minnesota Wild in a heartbreaking Game 7 overtime defeat, although Avalanche fans knew they had something special in MacKinnon.

MacKinnon just keeps getting better

As of Tuesday, Nathan MacKinnon leads Colorado with 14 goals and 47 points, and his absurd 15-game, 27-point streak is the longest of its kind in the National Hockey League.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft exploded for four points in a 6-2 drubbing of the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, and he'll be looking for more against a Hawks team that has fallen into last place in the league.

Bedard was held without a shot when the Avs beat the Hawks earlier this season, and the youngster will be looking to rectify that in a big way against his elite counterpart.

Puck drops just past 8:30 pm ET between Bedard's Hawks and MacKinnon's Avalanche. Chicago will host the Montreal Canadiens on Friday before playing their final game before the break against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday.