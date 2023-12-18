Nathan MacKinnon and Jonathan Drouin are former junior hockey teammates reunited on the Avalanche.

Colorado Avalanche forward Jonathan Drouin made an interesting move this summer. As a free agent, he chose to join Colorado in order to play with former Halifax Mooseheads teammate Nathan MacKinnon. The former third-overall pick hoped the move would reignite his career following time with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens.

Through the first 10 games, things seemed bleak. Drouin had just one point during that span, and it didn't seem like it would get any better. However, they did get better, and in a big way. The Quebec native has four goals and 11 points in his last 19 games.

That total includes a massive two-point performance on Sunday night against the San Jose Sharks. After the win, MacKinnon spoke with reporters about Drouin's recent offensive surge.

“At game 10 or 11, I think a switch kind of flipped. Just trying to stop being so nice and trying to fit in and just go play his game,” the former Mooseheads star said, via Mile High Sports reporter Aarif Deen. “Play with pace and poise and just not caring about making mistakes is the mindset everyone has to be in.”

Jonathan Drouin was at a crossroads before Avalanche

Drouin had a ton of buzz around him when he was drafted by the Lightning in 2013. He posted back-to-back 100+ point seasons with the Mooseheads in the QMJHL, and he looked the part of a future NHL superstar. However, things never turned out that way.

Drouin had two promising seasons with the Lightning. In 2017, though, Tampa Bay traded him to the Montreal Canadiens. With the Habs, the Quebec native would score 31 goals and 99 points in his first two seasons. After that, things went downhill.

Drouin struggled with injuries in the following seasons. When he was healthy, he flashed his trademark playmaking ability, but could not find the back of the net. In fact, his first goal of the 2022-23 NHL season came on March 3. His final season with the Canadiens saw the 28-year-old score two goals and 29 points in 58 games.

With Colorado, Drouin seems to have found something that works. And in recent games, he has shown that there is still something left in the tank. Let's see if the Nathan MacKinnon and Jonathan Drouin reunion continues producing positive results for the Avalanche.