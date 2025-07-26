After enduring a brutal stretch in which the Los Angeles Dodgers lost 10 of 12 games, including a seven-game losing streak, the team pulled out of its skid. The Dodgers have now won three of the last four games after taking the series opener against the Boston Red Sox Friday.

Boston kept things close, trailing by just one run after seven innings. But in the eighth, Teoscar Hernández delivered the knockout blow for the Dodgers. Following a Freddie Freeman leadoff single, Hernández walloped a Jorge Alcala sinker 415 feet to center. The two-run bomb put LA up 5-2 and hometown hero Ben Casparius closed out the Red Sox, earning his first career save.

After the win, Hernández tipped his cap to the Boston crowd. “The atmosphere here is really good. I like when the fans get into the game. Obviously, we’ve got a lot of fans from LA. The Boston fans, they’re really good. This is why this is one of my favorite places to play. It gets me excited,” Hernández said, per SportsNet LA.

Dodgers’ slugger Teoscar Hernández loves playing at Fenway Park

The 10th-year veteran does seem to have an affinity for Fenway. He’s now up to 15 home runs, 47 RBI and 37 runs scored in 46 career games at the park. Hernández has a .618 slugging percentage and .966 OPS in Boston.

The 2024 Home Run Derby champ has played well against the Red Sox regardless of the location. He has a .311/.364/.623 slash line with 24 homers and 72 RBI against the team in 80 career games.

Hernández has battled through injuries this season. He landed on the IL with an adductor strain in May and, more recently, he missed some time after fouling a ball off his foot. The ailments could account for Hernández's struggles at the plate.

The Dodgers right fielder is hitting .254 with a .748 OPS this season. He has 15 home runs, 61 RBI, a 107 OPS+ and 1.1 bWAR in 83 games for Los Angeles.

However, Hernández has picked up four hits in his last two games, including the big fly on Friday, suggesting that he’s turned a corner. Maybe a couple more games at Fenway is just what the Dodgers’ slugger needs.

“My timing is getting close to being as good as I want. Now I’m not missing a lot of pitches in the strike zone, I’m putting it in play. So that’s what I’m looking for… just trying to get pitches in the strike zone and trying to put a good swing on it,” Hernández said.