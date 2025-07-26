In a surprising turn of events, a Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher avoided the injured list. Ben Casparius remained available for the team after straining his right calf on Tuesday. With the bullpen banged up, Casparius was called on in the ninth inning of the Dodgers’ series opener against the Boston Red Sox Friday.

The rookie reliever grew up in New England rooting for the Red Sox. And with friends and family in the stands at Fenway, Casparius recorded his first career save. The Dodgers pitcher acknowledged the memorable moment after the game.

“It was pretty cool,” Casparius admitted, per SportsNet LA. “It was special. And a great way to start the road trip.” Asked if he kept the game ball after locking down the Dodgers’ 5-2 win, Casparius grinned. “I did get the ball… It’s gonna be framed somewhere, that’s for sure.”

Reliever Ben Casparius helps Dodgers top Red Sox in series opener

The 26-year-old righty bounced back from a rough outing against the Minnesota Twins. Casparius allowed three earned runs and exited the game with a calf injury before recording a single out.

After Dodgers closer Tanner Scott landed on the 15-day IL with elbow inflammation the team could ill afford to lose another bullpen arm. Fortunately, the calf strain didn’t require an IL stint. And Casparius was ready to go when manager Dave Roberts called on him to close out the Red Sox.

The young reliever says he wasn’t surprised to get the ball with a three-run lead in the ninth on Friday. “I just think with how fluid our bullpen is and guys doing different roles, I think it could be anybody… I think the expectation is to just be ready when your name is called.”

Casparius’ name was called and he fulfilled a childhood dream by taking the mound at Fenway. That isn’t to say the outing was particularly smooth. Trevor Story led off the ninth with a double. After retiring the next two batters, Casparius hit Romy Gonzalez with a pitch, bringing the tying run to the plate.

However, the Dodgers hurler induced a game-ending ground out from Rob Refsnyder, earning his first MLB save. “[It was a] Tough month but I appreciate the coaching staff putting me right back into the fire like that. I felt good coming off the last couple days too. So, just to get that one under my belt felt great,” Casparius said.