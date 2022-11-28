Published November 28, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Colorado Avalanche are running thin at forward after the injury to Evan Rodrigues, prompting them to make an eye-opening signing. On Monday, the Avalanche announced the addition of former Arizona Coyotes and Montreal Canadiens forward Alex Galchenyuk on a one-year deal that will keep him in Colorado through the remainder of the season.

We have agreed to terms with forward Alex Galchenyuk for a one-year contract for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.#GoAvsGopic.twitter.com/OSpLLy6KSe — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 28, 2022

The 28-year-old will help provide cover amid the absence of Rodrigues, who figures to miss at least 2-4 weeks with a lower-body injury. With Gabriel Landeskog still sidelined after undergoing surgery and Valeri Nichushkin also sidelined, in addition to the Rodrigues injury, the need for another body in the attack was evident.

The Avs are rolling the dice on Galchenyuk, who last played in 2021-22 for the Coyotes. He played in 60 games in Arizona last season, registering 21 points including six goals and 15 assists. A 10-year veteran, Galchenyuk has played for the Canadiens, Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, and now the Avalanche.

In 643 games, the Milwaukee, Wisconsin native has 108 goals and 147 assists for a total of 255 points. He figures to join one of the Avs’ bottom lines during Rodrigues’ absence and could stick around considering he signed on for the rest of the year.

After a promising start to his career with the Habs, Alex Galchenyuk never quite lived up to the hype that surrounded him after being the third overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft. His best season came in 2015-16 as a 21-year-old when he registered a career-high 56 points.

The Avs are streaking right now, winners of eight of their last 10 games, and they want to ensure momentum stays in their favor by adding the veteran forward in order to help mitigate the loss of Rodrigues.