Sports fans certainly do love a comeback story, and they got one in NHL star Jonathan Toews. Toews is returning to the league after nearly three years of health issues and other frustrations. The free agent recently agreed to a deal with the Winnipeg Jets, after speaking with a few other teams.

It appears another team was a close second for Toews' services. That is the Colorado Avalanche, per The Athletic.

“The Avs are trying to find their way back to another Stanley Cup, and adding Toews to that talented mix would have put him in a position where he didn’t have to lead but could find a way to become impactful,” Pierre LeBrun wrote for the outlet. “Colorado was seriously interested, had a chance to talk with Toews and felt it had a good role for him — don’t forget Charlie Coyle could have easily slid over to wing — but ultimately it was the runner-up.”

Toews has spent his entire career in Chicago, playing for the Blackhawks. He last played during the 2022-23 season.

Jonathan Toews is out to prove he still can compete in the NHL

Toews had his pick of teams to play for. The veteran forward also spoke with several other clubs, including the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Toronto Maple Leafs were also in the mix, per the outlet.

“The Leafs are dying to find the keys to a deeper playoff path, and Toews would have been a wonderful addition from that perspective,” LeBrun added. “It was a no-brainer for general manager Brad Treliving to poke his nose in there, but the Leafs got the sense early it was Winnipeg or Colorado for Toews.”

Toews won three Stanley Cup championships playing in Chicago. He will bring a lot of experience and leadership to the Jets locker room. Winnipeg has been a contender in the NHL's Western Conference the last few years, but struggled in the postseason.

In his career, Toews has posted 883 points in more than 1,000 games played. He is expected to sign a one-year deal with Winnipeg for about $2 million, per ESPN.