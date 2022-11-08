By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Published November 8, 2022



The Colorado Avalanche have been without star forward Valeri Nichushkin for a couple of weeks now, but it seems as if his injury will keep him out a while longer. On Tuesday, Avs head coach Jared Bednar revealed that Nichushkin will require ankle surgery and figures to miss around another month of action, via Peter Baugh.

The new timeline on Nichushkin’s injury means Avalanche fans should expect to see Nichushkin back on the ice around the second week of December. Of course, that timeline could change depending on how he responds to the procedure, but hopefully, he won’t experience any setbacks and will return before long.

Nichushkin isn’t the only important player banged up right now. Defenders Bowen Byram and Sam Girard are both dealing with injuries. Bednar described Bynam as being week-to-week with a lower-body injury, while Girard was labeled day-to-day.

After signing a massive $49 million extension in the offseason, Nichushkin started off the 2022-23 NHL season on an absolute tear. In his first seven games of the year, the 27-year-old registered a then-team-high 12 points. He scored seven goals and added five assists in what was a prolific start to the campaign.

Nichushkin had registered at least one point in every single game of the 2022-23 NHL season prior to going down with the ankle injury, which has already cost him four games. The Avs just participated in the NHL Global Series, playing a two-game set against the Columbus Blue Jackets overseas in Finland. Nichushkin was not available for either game.

Through their first 11 games, the Avs have logged a 6-4-1 record, scoring 40 goals and conceding 31.