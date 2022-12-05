By James Kay · 2 min read

UConn women’s basketball can’t seem to catch a break after sophomore Azzi Fudd added to the injury woes the team has team dealt with all season. While ESPN’s Alexa Philippou was told by the school’s public relations staff Fudd is “OK,” the sophomore missed most of the game with what appeared to me a knee injury early on.

The Huskies ended up suffering their first loss of the season to Notre Dame in an 84-70 battle on the road. Fudd tried to give it another go in the second half but was unable to return.

Fudd has been the reason UConn has been able to overcome injuries to Paige Bueckers and Ice Brady. She was averaging over 30 points per game with the Huskies this season at one point. She is hitting 42.6% of her 6.7 three-point attempts after yesterday’s loss.

The Huskies were down to seven players after Fudd went down. It didn’t stop UConn head coach Geno Auriemma from holding his players to the standard that has made the program on of the most dominant in the last two decades.

“I told her I was gonna bench her ass,” Auriemma told Connecticut Insider. “… We went to breakfast one morning and I just said, ‘Here’s what’s going to happen. You stay the way you are right now; I don’t care if we went down to one guard, you’re not gonna play. If you change the things that I know you can change and we need to change, then you’re gonna have a phenomenal year. So, what’s it going to be?’”

Muhl has responded well but if Fudd is down for a while, the Huskies are going to need more from the from the two-way guard.