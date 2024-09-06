Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7 recently launched and introduced its new toolkit for modders to enjoy. Modding is a big part of the gaming industry simply because it unlocks a new method to experience a game. While players could already technically play the game modded, it was through the use of third-party apps. However, due to the launch of the highly anticipated Patch 7, players no longer have to rely on outsourcing mods.

How to download the Baldur's Gate 3 Toolkit

Baldur's Gate 3 now has an official toolkit for modding which players can freely download anytime they wish. However, it's worth noting that the modding tool is only available for PC players, particularly on Steam. Larian Studios, the developers of the game, mentioned that they plan on releasing the toolkit for console and Mac users in the near future.

For now, here's how Steam users can download the toolkit:

Open Baldur's Gate 3's official store page on Steam

Scroll down to the list of DLCs available for Baldur's Gate 3

Click on ‘BG3 Toolkit Data'

Upon clicking ‘BG3 Toolkit Data', it should lead players directly to its store page

BG3 Toolkit Data is free to download and requires the Patch 7 update of the game

To test if the toolkit works, simply boot up Baldur's Gate 3 after downloading the new patch and installing the modding tool. Upon opening the game, players should find the option to click ‘Mod Manager' in the main menu screen. Once they see that option, that should be their indication that the toolkit has been successfully downloaded.

How to install Mods in Bladur's Gate 3

There are a plethora of ways to create a new experience of playing Baldur's Gate 3 through mods. Fortunately, Patch 7 introduces the new ‘Mod Manager' which now allows players to modify their gameplay with ease. Having that in mind, here's how to install mods from the game directly:

At the main menu screen, players should click ‘Mod Manager'. They will then see various selections of mods.

After deciding which mod a player wants to download, simply click on the mod itself which should then lead to its mod page.

On the mod's page, players will then need to click ‘Install'. The length of the installation will completely depend on the size of the mod.

After installing the mod, it wouldn't hurt to double-check if the file is enabled.

In case the mod isn't active, players should then click ‘Enable'.

After completing these steps, the downloaded mods should be good to go. However, given that the modding toolkit is still new, it could be unstable for some users. The game may or may not ask you to disable the mod to avoid instability in the save file. We recommend running a new playthrough when testing out the mods. For those who want to apply the mods in their existing save file, play at your own risk.

Can players still use third-party apps?

While Larian Studios decided to create their own modding tools, the good news is that players are still allowed to use third-party modding apps such as Nexus. However, given how the modding world works, some older mods might no longer work in the Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7 update. Players will have to wait for modders to come up with new variants of their favorite mods before applying them again.

Thankfully, the developers have no plans to restrict players from using third-party apps. But it's best to be mindful of downloading files moving forward as it could break one's game if not installed properly.