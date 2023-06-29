Kim Min-jae is on the verge of joining Bayern Munich, as the German giants have reached a total verbal agreement with the South Korean defender on personal terms. The deal is set to span five years, solidifying Kim's future with the club, reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Sources close to Bayern have confirmed that Kim has accepted the contract proposal, paving the way for the agreement to be finalized. The contract is reported to be valid until 2028, highlighting Bayern's long-term commitment to the talented center-back.

With personal terms agreed upon, the next step for Bayern is to activate Kim's release clause. While the specific details of the release clause have not been disclosed, it is expected that the club will swiftly trigger it in the coming days. This move will secure Kim's transfer to Bayern Munich, making it only a matter of time before the deal is officially announced.

The arrival of Kim Min-jae at Bayern Munich represents a significant boost to the team's defensive capabilities. Known for his strength, aerial prowess, and composure on the ball, the 26-year-old has established himself as one of the most promising defenders in Asia. His performances for the South Korean national team and his former club Beijing Guoan have garnered attention from top European clubs, with Bayern emerging as the frontrunners for his signature.

The addition of Kim Min-jae to Bayern's squad will provide competition and depth in their defensive line, bolstering an already formidable backline. As Bayern Munich looks to maintain their dominance in domestic and European competitions, the acquisition of Kim demonstrates their commitment to securing top talent from around the world.

Bayern fans will eagerly await the official announcement of Kim Min-jae's signing, as they anticipate his arrival and the impact he will make in their pursuit of further silverware.