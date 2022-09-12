The Baylor Bears received a bit of good news recently, with star guard LJ Cryer reportedly getting full clearance to play, according to Baylor basketball head coach Scott Drew, via Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Baylor's LJ Cryer (foot) has been fully cleared for all basketball related activities, per Scott Drew. Averaged 13.5 PPG last season, but only played in 19 games due to injury. Significant Big 12 News. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 12, 2022

LJ Cryer was among the cornerstones of Baylor basketball in the 2021-22 college basketball season in which he was third on the team with 13.5 points per game. He was limited to just 19 games because of a right foot injury that now seems 100 percent healthy. Cryer’s return is terrific news for Baylor basketball, to say the least. His ability to stretch the floor has always been huge for Drew’s team which had one of the best offenses in the nation last season. In fact, the Bears were eighth overall in the 2021-22 campaign with 118.0 points per 100 possessions, according to KenPom.

LJ Cryer is expected to have a bigger role this time around for Baylor basketball, as the team looks to fill the big void left by the departures of James Akinjo, Matthew Mayer, Kendall Brown, and Jeremy Sochan. Together with Adam Flagler and Keyonte George, Cryer will come into the 2022-23 season with the hopes of spearheading Baylor basketball’s usually terrific backcourt.

Baylor basketball, which already had Cryer as a backup to the trio of Jared Butler, MaCio Teague, and Davion Mitchell when the Bears won the national title in 2021, is less than two months away from kicking off their 2022-23 season with a home game against the Mississippi State Delta Devils on Nov. 7 in Waco.