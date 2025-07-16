Tarik Skubal could realistically win his second straight American League Cy Young Award this season, potentially posting one of the best two-year runs in recent MLB history. One does not usually reach such a unique level of greatness without being a supreme competitor. The Detroit Tigers left-handed starting pitcher pushes himself on the mound and exudes a palpable intensity. There is another ace who emanates a different yet similarly powerful aura when in action.

And it happens to be his competitor in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. Pittsburgh Pirates righty Paul Skenes, who is vying for his own Cy Young crown in the National League, possesses a combination of youthful excellence and superb poise that few others have displayed. He continues to surpass expectations, posting a 1.98 ERA and 301 strikeouts through 43 big-league starts. In addition to his magnificent numbers, the 23-year-old has a mythological quality about him.

Skubal himself recognizes this. “You got it, you got the mound presence,” he told Skenes in an interview with Tom Rinaldi of Fox Sports. “Just the stature. I've watched, you've got it.”

There are stars, and then there are intimidating forces. The 6-foot-6, flame-throwing Paul Skenes falls under the latter category. He has managed to live up to his phenom status despite playing on the perpetually struggling Pirates. He is just 4-8 and has not won since the end of May, but his demeanor and performance does not reflect his environment whatsoever.

Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes: Two aces on their way to becoming legends. Tom Rinaldi sat down with tonight's All-Star Game starters and discussed their unique journeys to this historic season.

The atmosphere changes when both Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes take the hill for their respective clubs. Neither one plays in a glamorous market, and yet, they have no trouble creating magic. They have each overcome unfavorable circumstances to reach the pinnacle of their profession.

Skubal underwent Tommy John Surgery before turning pro and then suffered another serious elbow injury in 2022. Skenes was a catcher during his freshman season at the Air Force Academy and planned to become a fighter pilot. Heck, the man did not even know who Skubal was. But just look where they are now.

If everything holds to form, these two electric hurlers will be mainstays at the MLB All-Star Game. They faced off to begin the 2025 Midsummer Classic, with Skenes tossing a clean inning and embodying that aforementioned “presence.” Skubal scuffled, allowing two runs on three hits in his brief outing. Broadcasters Joe Davis and John Smoltz were talking in his ear during the half-inning, so perhaps it was a fluke. Detroit certainly hopes so, anyway.

The NL still leads 2-0 at time of print.