Nike has been working to bring back the Air Jordan 5 through recent releases and collaborations on both new pairs and OG colorways. Pairs like the OG “Grape” and the newest crossovers with A Ma Maniere have the Jordan 5 fully in the spotlight and Nike will bring back yet another classic with this upcoming Jordan 5 retro in the “White Metallic” colorway.

The Air Jordan 5 was first released in 1990 and known for Michael Jordan-worn colorways like the “Fire Red” and “Black Metallic.” The shoes draw inspiration from World War II fighter jets with their multi-layered construction and the unmistakable “tooth” design along the midsole.

The “White Metallic” colorway debuted in 2015 as a standalone, fresh colorway in the 5. The shoes have yet to be re-released with original pairs fetching around $350 on the aftermarket. For the first time, fans will have a chance to grab a fresh pair at a retail price with this upcoming drop.

Air Jordan 5 “White Metallic”

BREAKING: “White Metallic” Air Jordan 5 is set to return Summer 2026 with NIKE AIR! ✅ pic.twitter.com/2uo3jajeeA — zSneakerHeadz (@zSneakerHeadz) July 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Air Jordan 5 “White Metallic” set for April 4th, 2015. pic.twitter.com/ta4lPCV27I — Sneaker Shouts™ (@SneakerShouts) November 4, 2014 Expand Tweet



Per @zSneakerheadz on X, the “White Metallic” colorway, characterized by White/Metallic Silver-Black for a simple, effective, and clean look. The uppers are done in premium tumbled white leather with a white midsole to match. Accents throughout the shoe, such as the tongue, lacelock, and eyelets are done in silver for pops of shine. The shoes are also based in an icy translucent midsole.

Key details for this upcoming pair are slated to be the metallic “23” stitched onto the heel along with the return of the “Nike Air” logo on the back heel. Likely appearing in black, the Nike Air logo will grace this pair for the first time, giving them an OG look.

The Air Jordan 5 “Silver Metallic” is slated to release sometime during the summer months of 2026. As we grow closer to the new year, Nike will continue teasing their upcoming releases for the 2026 campaign. Where does this rank on your all-time list of Air Jordan 5 colorways.