Fans of their Chicago Bears were already massively frustrated with the team's performance so far this season, and it is getting even worse after the team blew a 28-7 lead in the second half to the Denver Broncos and lost 31-28.

The Bears were in position to take the lead with a field goal after the Bears tied it at 28, but Matt Eberflus decided to go for it on 4th-and-1 and were stopped. The Broncos went on to kick a field goal to go ahead 31-28, and Bears quarterback Justin Fields then threw an interception that sealed the game.

As expected, Bears fans were mad at the team, Matt Eberflus, Justin Fields, and pretty much everyone in the organization after the loss. Let's get to some of the best reactions to the blown lead.

Bears are no longer back. There has been a material change — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 1, 2023

Bears trying to hold a lead in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/beMn3qKpBS — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) October 1, 2023

The Chicago Bears really blew a 28-7 lead where Justin Fields had his best performance in the NFL against a Vance Joseph defense. pic.twitter.com/2ibqf6f6j0 — Schlasser (@UrinatingTree) October 1, 2023

Every Bears fan mood rn pic.twitter.com/xvP0XVCtXI — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) October 1, 2023

Some fans have accepted that their team will not be contending this season, and are already rooting for the tank.

THE CHICAGO BEARS KEEP THE 14 GAME LOSING STREAK ALIVE!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥#1 PICK HERE WE COME pic.twitter.com/pYKXzCyhCt — m (@downbadbears) October 1, 2023

The Bears will have two first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. They hold their own first-round pick, as well as the Carolina Panthers' pick. They received that pick in the trade that sent DJ Moore to Chicago and the No. 1 pick from 2023 to the Panthers so they could select Bryce Young.

With the Bears and Panthers having 0-4 records, it is conceivable that Chicago could land the first two picks in the 2024 draft. Fans who are looking for the team to tank are likely eyeing Caleb Williams in the draft, and if they have the second pick as well, the Bears could pair him with star Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

For now, the Bears fanbase up in arms after another loss.