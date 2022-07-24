Bears make history with new orange helmets for 2022 NFL season

The Chicago Bears are going for a brand new look in the 2022 NFL season. While other teams reveal new helmets that are (mostly) either black or white, the Bears are going for something much bolder with new orange helmets.

The Bears revealed the new helmets with a paint-dousing video and used star linebacker Roquan Smith as the main model showing off the new lids.

Fresher than the rest 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/cTGeQK8wOM — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 24, 2022

The Bears will break out the new helmets, along with matching jerseys, against the Washington Commanders on October 13th and October 30th against the Dallas Cowboys. According to team chairman George McCaskey, those games will be the first two contests in the franchise history that their helmets will not be navy blue.

Chicago, one of the oldest franchises in the NFL, has always gone with navy blue lids. Their classic “C” logo is one of the most consistent and recognizable logos in football. Now, the logo (which has been both white and orange across the team’s history) will be navy blue on the new helmet.

The Bears are looking to rebuild in the 2022 season around second-year quarterback Justin Fields. After trading Khalil Mack and losing Allen Robinson in free agency, Chicago is taking it slowly and hoping to see improvements from Fields, though the offense around him may not be able to help him.

The orange helmets arent the only massive change the Bears are pursuing this offseason. They are beginning to move out of Soldier Field, though that move is still years away at best from actually happening.