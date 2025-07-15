Fresh off a remarkable run as bantamweight champion, Merab Dvalishvili has never shied away from speaking his mind on contenders and the ever-shifting landscape of the UFC’s 135-pound division. In a candid recent interview, Dvalishvili set the MMA world abuzz with his pointed assessment of Umar Nurmagomedov, a fighter many believe is a legitimate threat but, according to the champion, hasn’t done nearly enough to earn the top billing fans and pundits have thrust upon him.

Dvalishvili’s Message: “Experience and Activity Matter”

Dvalishvili was clear in drawing a line between the accomplished Petr Yan and the up-and-coming Nurmagomedov, stating, “Petr Yan is better than Umar because Petr has already had many fights with top fighters. He has more experience. He’s constantly active, constantly fighting.” The message: real championship pedigree comes not just from talent and potential but from enduring the crucible of the division’s elite, night in and night out.

Merab Dvalishvili says Petr Yan is overall a better fighter than Umar Nurmagomedov because he's active and constantly fighting top guys in the division 💥 "Petr Yan is better than Umar because Petr has already had many fights with top fighters. He has more experience. He's…

“Umar… we’ve only seen him fight against me and Cory. He needs to fight the top guys in the division. Sure, Umar is a good fighter, but he needs to stay busy all the time. Where is he now? Why isn’t he fighting?” Dvalishvili pressed, echoing concerns shared by some observers who have watched the Dagestani standout’s UFC trajectory stall due to injuries and scheduling woes these past seasons.

The roots of this critique trace to what Dvalishvili values most in an opponent: activity and résumé. He sees Yan, who has run the gauntlet of former champions and perennial contenders, as a model of what it means to be at the top. Dvalishvili’s take is unfiltered but steeped in respect for the grind, and it is this ethic that has carried him to the top of the sport.

While acknowledging Nurmagomedov’s skills and the brilliance that saw him rise through various levels of competition, Dvalishvili’s central argument hinges on a gap in experience against the division’s very best fight after fight. In his view, only by staying “constantly active” and “constantly fighting”, and not disappearing from the rankings for months at a time, can a fighter truly lay claim to elite status.

Of course, reacting to Dvalishvili’s assessment, some fans have pointed to Umar’s impeccable record and precision inside the Octagon; his victory over Cory Sandhagen and his technical acumen continue to turn heads. But for Merab, the proof is in the longevity and level of opposition. The question he poses, Where is he now?, lands with palpable frustration, alluding to a perceived absence that Dvalishvili believes diminishes any claim to a title shot ahead of more seasoned, more visibly active contenders.

Merab Dvalishvili 2025 Fighter of the Year

MERAB DVALISHVILI HAS WON THE 2025 ESPY FOR FIGHTER OF THE YEAR 🏆

As Dvalishvili’s career continues to surge, the MMA world recognized his achievements at the highest level when he won the 2025 Fighter of the Year ESPY.

Dvalishvili’s run through the bantamweight ranks wasn’t just about grinding wins; it was about making statements. His victory was marked by consistency, tenacity, and a willingness to engage with every style and every challenge the division could throw at him. Whether defending his belt against top challengers or calling out those hiding in the shadows, Merab’s style was assertive, his pace unrelenting.

Winning the Fighter of the Year ESPY marked the first time a bantamweight had seized the award in several years, reaffirming his place not just atop the 135-pound landscape, but in the conversation for the best pound-for-pound athletes in the sport today.

Furthermore, this achievement underscores the very argument Merab made about Nurmagomedov. Activity breeds recognition. Staying present, taking on all comers, and facing adversity head-on isn’t just the foundation for winning titles, it’s the path to capturing the hearts of fans and the respect of peers and pundits alike.

As the bantamweight division continues to evolve and contenders jockey for the next shot at gold, Merab Dvalishvili’s challenge to Umar Nurmagomedov lingers in the air: “Where is he now? Why isn’t he fighting?” For those who believe in the gospel of activity, the answer is simple. In MMA, as in life, you can only silence the critics by showing up and proving yourself, again and again, on the sport’s biggest stage.