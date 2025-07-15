Things didn’t fall well for former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater — whose net worth is surprisingly high — as he recently got suspended from his high school coaching position. Some people didn’t like the suspension, including Louis Riddick, whose “embarrassing” rant supported Bridgewater’s position.

Riddick said Bridgewater was doing the right thing, according to his post on X.

This Teddy Bridgewater suspension for doing RIGHT by his football players and propping up the program with his own money is simply embarrassing. WTF are we even doing here? When I read everything he was providing for these young men, I’m thinking “Is he going to get some kind of reward? Recognition ?” Come on man…this is just dumb.

Former Lions QB Teddy Bridgewater not happy with suspension

Bridgewater led Miami Northwestern to a 12-2 record and its first state championship since 2019. The Bulls ranked No. 6 in the state of Florida, according to Rivals Composite High School team rankings.

Bridgewater posted on Facebook about the amount of money he spent helping the team in 2024. He asked for donations for the upcoming season.

“… I’m putting together my fundraising packages for individuals looking to donate to the program. You will be able to donate to my foundation personally and funds will be used throughout the season as we get ready to crank up.

– The most recent event we have coming up is our Training Camp where we sleep in the schools basketball gym. Last year it costed me $14,000 to conduct the camp (4 nights) – 3 hot meals a day from local black owned restaurants and a snack on some of those days.

– Last year it cost me $9,500 to purchase pride sets for the players so they can look like a team.

-Also last year it cost me $300 a week to keep the field painted with lines and numbers so our players can know how to line up and execute.

-Last year it also cost me $1300 a week to have recovery trucks come service the players the day before games.

– During the season, each week it costs me $2200 to feed the team pre-game meal.

– Each week I spend around $700 on uber fares.”

Dan Pompei of The Athletic weighed in with his thoughts about Bridgewater’s suspension, according to his post on X.

“There's something wrong with a system that punishes someone like Teddy Bridgewater. I visited him earlier this year at his high school and wrote about his impact on his student-athletes, the community, and the NFL.”