The Brooklyn Nets entered the 2025 NBA Summer League with a record five first-round picks, a crowded frontcourt, and sky-high anticipation. After two games in Las Vegas, they sit at 0-2, having lost to both the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Washington Wizards. While Summer League results rarely translate directly into regular-season performance, these games serve as crucial developmental checkpoints for players. Despite back-to-back losses, the Summer League is more about individual growth than wins.

It has never been an efficient indicator of how a player will perform in the regular season. Countless rookies have struggled in Las Vegas and then turned it up when it matters, and vice versa.

Biggest Nets overreactions from the 2025 NBA Summer League

Let’s break down each matchup, spotlight the standouts, and overreact just enough to see who’s trending up – or already falling off.

Drew Timme is the Nets’ best big man already

After two strong performances, Drew Timme has become the breakout star of the Nets’ Summer League squad. He poured in 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting, grabbed 9 rebounds, and dominated the paint with efficiency and poise in Game 1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. His scoring was efficient, he won contested rebounds, and he played like a seasoned vet. Meanwhile, in Game 2, he continued his strong form with 30 points and five rebounds. Once again, he was Brooklyn’s most consistent and impactful player, anchoring the frontcourt and showing a refined effort. And while Nic Claxton is still the starter on paper, fans are now wondering:

Timme hoopin’ in Vegas! 5️⃣2️⃣ points in 2 summer league games. pic.twitter.com/5vdib3aOas — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Is Drew Timme already the best big in Brooklyn?”

Let’s pump the brakes. Timme is outperforming expectations, but he hasn’t faced a single NBA-caliber defense yet. He deserves rotation minutes, but he’s not replacing Claxton or even Porter Jr.

Nolan Traore: A surprise at PG

The rookie point guard looked poised and confident in his Summer League debut, finishing with 13 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds, shooting 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.

What stood out was Traore’s downhill attacking mindset. He broke down defenses, got to the line, and showed better instincts than initially expected. His command of the offense was more convincing than that of Egor Demin, who entered with higher expectations as a ballhandler but failed to tally a single assist in 23 minutes. While Traore did commit three turnovers, he balanced them with energy and a willingness to facilitate, making it clear that he’s in the running for early backup guard minutes.

level of difficulty: high 🤯 pic.twitter.com/5z6hCYC2AS — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) July 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

“He’s the best rookie guard we’ve seen – and they benched him?”

However, the Nets’ No. 19 overall pick was one of the best players in Game 1, so his demotion to the bench was baffling. While he still saw minutes, coming off the bench seemed to kill his rhythm; he only scored seven points, caught six rebounds, and provided three assists. Whether this was a developmental test or just part of Hetzel’s rotational experiments, the decision backfired. The Nets lacked the same pace and flow Traore brought in Game 1.

Article Continues Below

Egor Demin disappeared

The No. 21 pick was billed as a long-term project, but many expected more from Egor Demin. In Game 1, he had zero assists in 23 minutes, and while Game 2 was better, he still looked passive and ineffective as a lead guard. While Demin still didn’t look dominant, he showed more control, improved court vision, and was noticeably more involved. However, he continued to struggle to get into the paint and finish plays, and his shooting touch remains suspect.

“No assists? In Summer League? We drafted this guy why again?”

Wolf and Timme had a few solid plays together, working a one-two punch on multiple possessions. Demin’s size and feel for the game are evident, but his hesitation with the ball is a red flag. It’s way too early to call him a bust, but he’s not ready to run an NBA offense just yet.

Danny Wolf's moments of promise, questions of fit

For a 7-footer who turned heads during his college career with his unique blend of perimeter skills and high-IQ basketball, Danny Wolf entered the 2025 NBA Summer League with intrigue surrounding his NBA readiness. The Brooklyn Nets’ frontcourt situation is already crowded, and every minute in Las Vegas is a chance for Wolf to prove he belongs in the mix.

big steal + big jam 💥🐺 @Daniel_Wolf6 pic.twitter.com/oDdqsKBB2t — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) July 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

“If he’s not going to shoot or bang in the paint, what exactly is he doing out there?”

Through two games, Wolf has shown flashes of what made him a draftable prospect, but he hasn’t yet separated himself from the pack. If anything, his performances so far raise questions about his immediate impact potential and whether his game can translate quickly at the pro level. Wolf started alongside Drew Timme, giving Brooklyn a sizable frontcourt duo. While Timme controlled the game with efficient post scoring and physical rebounding, Wolf struggled to impose himself on either end. Through two games, Danny Wolf has neither flopped nor flourished. He's shown the outline of an NBA player but hasn't filled in the details.

For now, he remains a long-term project with upside, but that upside has yet to flash on the Summer League stage.