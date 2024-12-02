With Matt Eberflus no longer in the picture, the Chicago Bears have filled the remaining holes on their coaching staff internally. After promoting Thomas Brown from interim offensive coordinator to interim head coach, wide receivers coach Chris Beatty will fill his void as the play caller for the remainder of 2024.

Brown will move down to the sideline as the head coach with Beatty now calling the offensive plays from the press box, per ESPN's Courtney Cronin. Beatty has already doubled as the team's passing game coordinator since Week 11, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. The passing game coordinator position opened after Brown, who held the job earlier in the year, took over as offensive coordinator following Shane Waldron's firing.

Beatty, 51, entered the league as a wide receivers coach for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021. After three years under Brandon Staley, Beatty joined Eberflus' staff in 2024 after the Chargers brought in an entirely new unit led by Jim Harbaugh.

Before signing with the Chargers, Beatty bounced around the country as an offensive assistant coach in college football. He has twice served as an offensive coordinator at the collegiate level; once at Hampton in 2006 and again at Illinois in 2012.

Bears' offense under Chris Beatty

Now losers of six straight, the Bears have fallen to 4-8 after Week 13 in another lost season. In each of their losses, the team's offense has been the issue, with No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams struggling to find a rhythm.

With Beatty now in charge of the offense, Williams will have to shift to working under his third different offensive coordinator in 2024 alone. Beatty will now be tasked with giving life to an offense that has averaged just 15.5 points per game during their current losing streak.

However, Williams and the offense have started to find their groove in the past two weeks despite picking up two more losses. The team has scored over 20 points in two straight games with Williams throwing for over 250 passing yards in both. Poor decision-making has been the rookie's biggest downfall, as in recent outings, Williams has led three straight unsuccessful game-winning drive attempts.