Bears’ Alex Leatherwood plan to unlock his full potential

The Chicago Bears’ plan to surround young quarterback Justin Fields features a few reclamation projects. They acquired N’Keal Harry and Alex Leatherwood after they failed to materialize on their respective teams. Leatherwood was brought in via the waiver wire and Chicago will look to make him a key protector for Fields.

After being drafted with the 17th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders decided to part ways after just one season. Being cut so early in one’s career is never a good sign but the Bears believe they are the beneficiary of the Raiders’ decision. According to Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago, general manager Ryan Poles believes that the organization can develop him into a good player.

“I think the big thing is going back, talented player, physically gifted for sure,” Poles said of the Bears’ new offensive lineman, via NBC Sports. “Prototype in his size and movement. And then in terms of like success with him here, I think we all believe in player development here, and we’ve put pieces in place to allow players to be their best selves. So, we’re going to approach that in many different ways, and we’re going to give him an opportunity to develop and grow. Forget the draft pick thing. That’s over.”

Much of the narrative around Alex Leatherwood will be about his draft positioning. However, the Bears will hardly pay attention. As a rebuilding team, they simply want to give him the chance to succeed and prove himself as a building block for the future.