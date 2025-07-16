The Boston Celtics entered the 2025 offseason in unfamiliar territory, not just as defending NBA champions, but also as a franchise staring down the harsh realities of financial strain and injury-induced uncertainty. Even before Jayson Tatum’s devastating Achilles injury in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks, President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens was already preparing for a summer of difficult decisions.

Tatum’s injury, which could sideline him for the entirety of the 2025–26 season, only accelerated the need for a roster overhaul. Grading every acquisition of the Boston Celtics in the 2025 NBA free agency.

Fresh off their 2024 NBA title, the Celtics faced a staggering financial outlook. With Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, Jaylen Brown, and Tatum all on hefty contracts, Boston’s total payroll, combined with luxury tax penalties, was set to surpass $500 million. Worse, operating above the second tax apron would have drastically restricted their roster-building options under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Brad Stevens responded swiftly. First came the exit of Jrue Holiday, followed by a trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks. These moves cleared the books but left the roster missing two of its top four contributors from last year’s championship squad.

With Tatum’s Achilles tear throwing his 2025-26 availability into serious doubt, Boston pivoted its strategy. Rather than doubling down on expensive veterans, the Celtics reshaped the roster with cost-effective signings and upside plays, hoping to remain competitive while planning for the future.

Celtics 2025 free agency grades

Here’s a look at Boston’s free-agent additions and how each move grades out:

Anfernee Simons, Guard

Grade: A-

The Celtics acquired Simons from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Jrue Holiday. It's a move that sees the team get younger in the backcourt but maintain a lot of talent, but two future second-round picks are not part of the trade. It is now a straight player-for-player swap. Therefore, Boston’s splashiest move this offseason was acquiring Anfernee Simons. The 26-year-old guard brings scoring punch, shooting versatility, and playmaking ability – all of which the Celtics will need with Tatum sidelined. Simons averaged 19.3 PPG and 4.8 APG last season for Portland and will slot in seamlessly next to Jaylen Brown. He won’t replace Tatum’s production, but he’s a dynamic option who can help carry the offensive load.

Anfernee Simons 2024/25 averages: 19.3 ppg

4.8 apg

2.7 rpg

0.9 spg

3.1 3pm

36.3 3p%

42.6 fg% pic.twitter.com/NO3xjpSHE2 — Benjay 🖌 (@BenjayCreates) June 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Key Fit: High-usage scorer who can operate on or off the ball – crucial for a team in flux.

Georges Niang, Forward

Grade: B

Veteran forward Georges Niang was signed to provide floor spacing and locker room leadership. While not a flashy name, Niang is a proven shooter who hit 41.3% of his threes last season. He offers positional versatility at the 3 and 4 spots, and his toughness aligns with Boston’s blue-collar identity.

The hometown kid from Lawrence ☘️ Welcome home, @GeorgesNiang20 pic.twitter.com/mSAvosNEGm — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Key Fit: A Stretch forward who can play off Jaylen Brown and Simons in drive-and-kick actions.

Article Continues Below

Josh Minott, Forward

Grade: B-

A low-risk, high-upside signing, Josh Minott arrives from Minnesota with athleticism and defensive tools that intrigue the Celtics' development staff. While he’s still raw offensively, Minott has the potential to become a versatile wing defender – a need in the absence of Tatum.

Free agent forward Josh Minott has agreed to a two-year, $5 million deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. Celtics executives finalized the new deal with Minott's agent, Aaron Turner of Verus. pic.twitter.com/GYALerDzKM — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Key Fit: Athletic swingman with the tools to become a rotational defender in Boston’s system.

Luka Garza, Center

Grade: C+

The Celtics also added Luka Garza to bolster their frontcourt depth. Garza has flashed scoring touch in limited NBA minutes but struggles defensively, particularly in pick-and-roll coverage. Still, with Al Horford nearing exit and the center rotation thinned by Porzingis’ exit, Garza provides insurance at a minimum cost.

Luka & Josh are officially official ✍ pic.twitter.com/yFjmLSbI4h — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Key Fit: Depth big with offensive polish, likely battling for the third center role.

This offseason marks a clear transition point for the Celtics. Instead of aggressively trying to repeat as champions, Boston has recalibrated around flexibility, youth, and internal development. With Tatum’s health in question and massive contracts already on the books, Stevens wisely avoided doubling down on a flawed financial structure.

The result? A series of pragmatic moves that keep Boston competitive without locking it into long-term commitments. If Tatum returns late in the season, this team could still be dangerous. If not, 2025–26 becomes a developmental year, with eyes set on 2026–27 and beyond.