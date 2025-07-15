The future of the Chicago Bears is partly on the shoulders of Caleb Williams. With the season approaching, the Bears have gotten some positive results from Williams during camp.

Altogether, the Bears are looking to turn the page from a chaotic season. A season in which Williams was seen as an underachiever in his rookie year, though he was putting up decent numbers.

Recently, Bears coach Ben Johnson lead in on what to expect from Chicago this year, per Harrison Graham of Chat Sports. Johnson said that the offense will be run in a way that best utilizes Williams to maximize his strengths.

“This is going to be, I like to fancy it, the quarterback's offense,” Johnson said. “We're going to tailor this right around Caleb Williams. It will not necessarily be what you've seen from the last three years. We're going to find out precisely what our quarterback does well, and that's really what we are going to anchor on. “

Since being hired, Johnson has spoken highly of Williams. All this against the backdrop of reported disconnect from Williams towards the organization. An upcoming book, “American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback,” by Seth Wickersham, claimed that Williams and his father conspired to keep him from going to Chicago. This is allegedly due to how the Bears treat quarterbacks, and Williams wanted to play for the Minnesota Vikings.

However, Johnson and Williams have collectively refuted those claims.

Ben Johnson believes in a top-down approach for the Bears

Johnson is an offensively oriented coach. He was like that with the Detroit Lions and wants to duplicate that approach with the Bears. Therefore, he is emphasizing Williams for a reason.

He is fully aware of Williams' strengths and athleticism. He can pass as well as run, fitting for the model quarterback of the present day. Even with all the scrutiny, Williams managed to accumulate 3,541 passing yards as well as 20 touchdowns. Williams finished the year with a 62.5% pass completion rate and an 87.7 QB rating.

If Williams can excel those numbers and the offensive line holds it together, things could turn for the better.