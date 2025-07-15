The Chicago Bears had a disappointing season last year. After drafting Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in 2024, expectations were high for the former Heisman winner. After a strong second half of his rookie season, Williams and his new head coach, Ben Johnson, are ready to attack next season. Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis showed support to the young quarterback.

Both Williams and Buzelis arrived in Chicago during the same year, only a few months separating the NBA and NFL drafts. Each player had their moments during their rookie season. However, they were unable to propel their team to new heights in their first season as professionals. However, hopes are high for Buzelis and Williams ahead of their sophomore seasons.

Buzelis spoke with one Bulls reporter on Williams, saying that he is excited to see the quarterback take the field next season. Over the last year, they have formed a friendship. They bonded over their shared position in the eyes of Chicago sports fans. They even linked up at a concert this offseason, according an Instagram post from Buzelis.

Buzelis told the reporter that he is not a big football fan. However, the excitement surrounding Williams, Johnson, and the Bears could change his mind next season.

“I don't really watch football, honestly,” Buzelis said. “I'm not a big football guy, but since he plays for the Bears and he's the QB, and I expect big things from him. I think I'll have to come to one of the games because I'm always in support of my boys. That's the main thing for me, loyalty and support.”

Buzelis and Williams both face pressure heading into their second seasons as pros. While the former is showing out for the Bulls in the NBA's summer league, the latter is preparing for the Bears' training camp later this month.