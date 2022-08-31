Ex-Raiders first-rounder Alex Leatherwood among 6 Bears waiver claims

The Chicago Bears were busy on Wednesday, claiming a total of six players off waivers, headlined by former Las Vegas Raiders OL Alex Leatherwood, who was just released on Tuesday.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Bears claimed six players on waivers: DB Josh Blackwell from the Eagles, DE Jonathan Kingsley from the Bills, OT Alex Leatherwood from the Raiders, NT Armon Watts from the Vikings, LB Stephen Weatherford from the Colts and TE Trevon Wesco from the Jets.”

Lots of additions for the Bears. Six is the most of any team in the league. But, Leatherwood is definitely the highlighted claim. The ex-first-rounder struggled to produce for the Raiders and many believed he was drafted way higher than deserved.

Now, he gets a fresh start in Chicago with a team that desperately needs more coverage for quarterback Justin Fields, who was sacked 36 times in just 12 games last season. Leatherwood was potentially supposed to be the Raiders’ right tackle of the future, but new head coach Josh McDaniels had seen enough from the former Alabama product.

Las Vegas quickly found players who could do the job better than Leatherwood though, leading to his release. The Bears will be hoping Leatherwood can possibly live up to expectations in Chicago.

While none of these players are household names, it does show that GM Ryan Poles is working hard to make this team as good as humanly possible for the 2022 campaign. The Bears begin their season on September 11th against the San Francisco 49ers at home.