Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Darnell Mooney had a mini-breakout campaign in 2021, recording 81 catches for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns for the Chicago Bears — but the wide receiver struggled along with his team in 2022, finishing with just 40 receptions for 493 yards.

He fractured his ankle against the Jets in Week 12 and didn’t play again, in an overall disappointing season for the 25-year-old and the Bears. The WR has much higher expectations for next season.

“Do whatever I can do for my team,” Mooney said about his goals for 2023 in an interview through The 33rd Team, along with Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown.

“I mean, ball out, of course. Dominate. Not really on the ‘respect my name’ anymore. I’m just going out for disrespect. I’m just disrespecting everybody now. Don’t really care about respect no more. Other than that, I just want to win. Don’t really care about anything else for real.”

Strong words from the Alabama native, who is looking to vault himself into undisputed WR1 territory in 2023.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It was a tough season all around for Chicago in 2022; they leaned into the run game, accumulating the second-most ground attempts and best yardage output in the NFL, according to Around the NFL’s Bobby Kownack.

Star quarterback Justin Fields also attempted just 21.2 passes per start, as the team finished last in both passes and passing yards, per Kownack.

“I am running,” Mooney confirmed on The 33rd Team as he continues to rehab from the ankle injury. “I’m cutting. Started cutting today. I’ll be 100%. I got screws in my foot, so I’ll be a little robotic. Probably a thousand times better than I was.”

The Bears figure to lean into the passing game more next season, especially as they try to limit Fields a bit after he rushed 160 times last year. The team also boasts a revamped receiving core, including DJ Moore, Chase Claypool and Velus Jones.

All that said, the former fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is primed for a much better season, as the Bears look to greatly improve in 2023.