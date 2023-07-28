Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker is hyping up his quarterback Justin Fields for his play at training camp. Many eyes are on Fields as he enters his third NFL season with pressure to prove himself as the future of the Bears franchise, so it's positive to hear he's becoming a different and more improved player in camp.

Brisker is the latest player to commend Fields for his play in training camp. He spoke to reporters saying, “He's throwing dimes out there. He's different,” per Daniel Greenberg.

Fields has also previously caught eyes in training camp while working with wide receiver Darnell Mooney.

While Jaquan Brisker certainly has a bias as a teammate of Fields, it's still good news to hear his teammates impressed and in support of him. Brisker enters his second season in the NFL after the Bears drafted him in the second round of the 2022 draft out of Penn State. In his rookie season, Brisker put up four sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception.

Even with Brisker's support, Justin Fields will still have to translate these dimes to the NFL regular season, where skeptics and spectators are looking for him to take the next step as a passer. Fields proved in 2022 that he can be a game changing running quarterback, but despite rushing for over 1,000 yards and gashing opponents with his legs, his running didn't translate in many wins for the team. Being able to threaten defenses with his arms will allow Chicago to have more balance on offense and scare opponents.