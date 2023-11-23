Bears wide receiver DJ Moore had a hilarious gesture to a Lions fan who heckled Chicago nonstop in Week 11.

Things are not going so great for the Chicago Bears, but at least they still know humor. That's at least the case for wide receiver DJ Moore who made a savage but fantastic gesture to a wild Detroit Lions fan who heckled him and the team all game long at Ford Field in Week 11.

Bears wideout Equanimeous St. Brown recently appeared on The 33rd Team Podcast and shared a hilarious story about a Lions fan who just went at the Bears nonstop.

“There's a guy that sits behind our bench that just talks nonstop all game,” Equanimeous shared. “Literally, some fat, black dude yelling the whole game. He was there last year, too. The whole game. In the front row, right behind our bench.”

The funniest part of it all was that Moore gave that same fan a signed ball with “Shut up” written on it. It was the same ball Moore caught for a 39-yard touchdown in the third quarter to put the Bears in front, 20-14.

We found the #Lions fan who was chirping at the Bears sideline all game long on Sunday It was so annoying that DJ Moore gave him a signed TD ball with a message to "SHUT UP." 😂 (h/t @charlie_robinhood and @helluva313 / IG) https://t.co/lB6e45quke pic.twitter.com/p105lIoMGw — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) November 22, 2023

However, the Lions fan got the last laugh, as Detroit outscored the Bears in the fourth quarter, 17-6, to walk away with a 31-26 victory. As much as the fan hates the Bears to the core, he likely would be keeping the ball like it's a treasure.

Moore finished the contest with a game-high 96 receiving yards on seven receptions and nine targets, while St. Brown, brother of Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, had 19 receiving yards on two catches and two targets.

The 3-8 Bears will face the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving Day on the road.