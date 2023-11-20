Lions register huge comeback win over the Bears, and longtime Detroit fans Eminem is incredulous with NSFW reaction

The Detroit Lions have been enjoying a brilliant 2023 season, and they have been dominating the NFC North and have the second-best record in the conference behind the Philadelphia Eagles. They picked up their most dramatic victory of the season when they rallied from a 12-point deficit in the final moments to record a 31-26 triumph over the Chicago Bears.

The Lions improved to 8-2 with the shocking win, and the team rejoiced on the sidelines after the final gun. Their long-suffering fans, who have never seen their team play in the Super Bowl and have been to the NFC Championship Game just once, were also delirious.

That included Detroit native Eminem, who delivered his message of support on X. The superstar rapper and huge Lions fan was incredulous that Detroit was able to mount the comeback and secure yet another win.

Detroit quarterback Jared Goff had been treated harshly by the Bears defense throughout the majority of the game, but he led the Lions on two late touchdown drives that keyed the comeback. Goff threw a TD pass to Jameson Williams, and following a 3-and-out possession by Chicago, David Montgomery finished the comeback by scoring the go-ahead TD with 31 seconds remaining.

Aidan Hutchinson ended any hope for Chicago when he sacked Justin Fields and forced a fumble that was driven through the end zone for a safety.

The Lions have won 3 games in a row and will try to keep the momentum going when they host the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day