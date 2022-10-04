Insane Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill stats will have Justin Fields, Bears truthers in shambles

The Chicago Bears’ passing attack has been practically non-existent through the team’s first four games of the 2022 NFL season. While fans were hoping for Justin Fields to take a big leap in Year 2, that hasn’t been the case thus far. In fact, Fields and the Bears are throwing the ball at a historically low rate. A couple of shocking Cooper Kupp and Tyreek Hill stats made the rounds online on Tuesday which indicated that the two wide receivers are out-producing the Bears’ offense as a whole.

Via Ari Meirov, Cooper Kupp has registered 42 receptions throughout the Rams’ first four games. That’s eight more receptions than Justin Fields has pass completions during the same amount of games.

A ‘wow’ stat: There’s a WR in the NFL who has more receptions through four games than a starting QB has completions. • Cooper Kupp receptions: 42

• Justin Fields completions: 34 Bonkers to have that going into Week 5 of a season. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 4, 2022

That’s not the only wild stat, however.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who leads the NFL in receiving, has recorded more receiving yards this season than the entire Bears team.

Tyreek Hill has more receiving yards than the Chicago Bears #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/T05N6LkVth — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 4, 2022

Bears wide receivers this season have combined for 471 yards, six fewer than the 477 yards Hill has racked up during the first four weeks of his life as a member of the Dolphins.

It’s truly shocking how sparingly the Bears are throwing the football, and even more so how little success they have when they do decide to go to the air. Even with a second-string running back in the mix, Chicago prefers to run the ball 25+ times per game rather than trust Fields to make a play with his arm.

This season, Fields has completed 50.7 percent of his pass attempts (34-for-67) for 471 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions. He’s carried the ball 34 times for 147 yards and one touchdown, while fumbling four times. Remarkably, Fields has as many rushing attempts as he does pass completions throughout the first quarter of the campaign for the Bears.

Cooper Kupp has been targeted 54 times this season by Matthew Stafford, and his 402 receiving yards are not far behind Fields’ season passing total. Tyreek Hill has 31 receptions on 43 targets for 477 yards. For reference, the Bears’ leading receiver, Darnell Mooney, has caught eight passes this season for a total of 121 yards without a touchdown. No other player on the Bears has more than five receptions.