The Chicago Bears were thrilled to draft Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Williams is regarded as a high-upside prospect who has a chance to become the best QB in Bears history. He has already earned the trust and respect of many of his teammates and coaches, including defensive back Jaylon Johnson.

Johnson was recently interviewed by Jim Rome. Johnson was quick to confirm that he believes Caleb is a great fit in Chicago.

“He fits in perfectly,” Johnson said. “He comes into work. I feel like coming to the Bears and the city of Chicago, things that we’re kind of fighting against — it’s really just a hard-nosed city. I mean, the fans are hard-nosed, our team is hard-nosed and has kind of been built on that. And I think he’s coming in and fitting in perfectly.”

The early reports from the practice field are encouraging.

“We were able to push him as a defense and then be able to see how he bounced back and responded and did certain things back,” Johnson continued. “So, I think he’s fitting in perfect. I can’t wait for this camp to really see him take these next steps and lead us to some wins.”

Jaylon Johnson walks back “Hollywood” comments from earlier in the offseason

During that interview, Johnson also addressed comments he made earlier this offseason about Williams' “Hollywood stuff” and how it would translate to an NFL locker room.

“It’s tough for me because even when I did say that, I was never accusing him of being that type of guy,” Johnson said. “I think more so … [the interview] got taken out of context. But I feel like even with it being reality, now having him in our locker room and in our building, he’s not like that. I think it’s something that the media and that certain people put on him from the outside looking in. And people kind of see the way that he carries himself and they could feel like he’s Hollywood, I guess.”

“But actually being around him, talking to him, seeing him with his family and different things like that, talking to the rookies — I mean, he’s not like that,” Johnson declared. “So I think for me, it’s kind of a weird situation to be able to see him in person and kind of think like, ‘What was everybody talking about? What were the issues, the concerns?’”

Bears guard Teven Jenkins reveals why he thinks QB Caleb Williams is ready for the pressures of the NFL

Jaylon Johnson is not the only one singing Williams' praises.

Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins recently spoke with Carmen Vitali from FOX Sports, where he talked about how confident he is Caleb Williams will succeed in Chicago.

“You can tell that he's definitely a businessman,” Jenkins said. “The way he carries himself everywhere. He doesn't let the outside noise get to his mental. It's good he can do that, especially in Chicago.”

Jenkins also thinks Caleb is well equipped to deal with Chicago media and the fanbase's expectations.

“I've seen things these past few years,” Jenkins continued, probably referring to the frustration within the Bears' fanbase. “So, I'd say he definitely has a good head on shoulders and is going in the right direction.”

Jenkins and others on the o-line are trying to help Williams however they can.

“He's a rookie so he's coming here with like, those like wide eyes, you know?” Jenkins said about Caleb Williams. “So, it's like, we're trying to understand what we can do to help him out. Like certain cadences, certain voice inflections, things that he needs to look for, all that stuff. Even the small stuff, like we see a nickel corner, starting to blitz — we'll [call that out] to get his eyes over there.”

We can't wait to watch the Bears on Hard Knocks next month!