Patrick Queen made a big decision in the offseason, leaving the Ravens and joining the Pittsburgh Steelers. And his role could lift an already good defense to a new level. But Queen made an awkward T.J. Watt admission to Dan Graziano of espn.com.

Queen, who signed a three-year, $41 million deal with the Steelers, said things tended to be weird in the first few days. So he said he had to mend fences with Watt.

“It's just football,” Queen said. “They're all about football here, and all about defense, just like it was in Baltimore. So I feel like I'm going to fit right in.”

Steelers LB Patrick Queen seems thrilled with new team

Queen burst onto the NFL scene in 2020, racking up 106 tackles and finishing third in the AP defensive rookie of the year voting. He turned things up last season, totaling 133 tackles, and earned second-team All-Pro honors. He told si.com he’s hoping for even bigger things with the Steelers.

“(Pittsburgh) is everything that you want,” Queen said. “You have a great head coach, a defense that can ball and puts you into a situation to succeed.”

Finding the Steelers didn’t take a long search, Queen said. And he said he didn’t let money command the issue.

“It was a no-brainer,” Queen said. “At the end of the day, money makes you happy, but you also have to win to be happy. I'd rather win and be happy than be miserable with a lot of money.”

Plus, he said he likes the overall atmosphere with the Steelers.

“Everybody is cool, the people are cool, the players are cool and the food spots are better,” Queen said. “I am a big food guy. I am more of a true food guy rather than a seafood guy.”

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin certainly enjoyed landing Queen. He told post-gazette.com Queen is a quality linebacker for any phase of the game.

“He's an all-situations linebacker, and so that's exciting,” Tomlin said. “He's a guy that's a three-down player. He's a guy that can do a lot of things — can tackle, can cover, can blitz, and he's 24-and-a-half years old. So, he's got that great combination of youth and experience. And I think that those are some of the reasons why we're really excited about bringing him on board.”

How good will the Steelers be at LB in 2024?

Pro Football Focus listed Pittsburgh in the No. 13 spot heading into the season. But it’s not a stretch to think the Steelers could easily exceed that projection.

With Queen’s career seemingly on the incline — he’s coming off a 73.0 PFF grade — the Steelers look strong. Also in the linebacker room is Elandon Roberts, who posted a 72.2 PFF grade in 2023. Joining Queen and Watt in the starting mix are Cole Holcomb and Alex Highsmith. Roberts, Jeremiah Moon, Payton Wilson, and Nick Herbig added depth. The Steelers grabbed Wilson in the third-round (No. 98 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft.