Simone Biles is set to return and participate in her first event since the 2020 Olympics. This comes as her husband, Jonathan Owens, continues his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers. He's surely excited to see Biles return to her craft, as she's one of the best gymnasts in the world.

“Simone Biles is back,” Will Graves of the Associated Press revealed. “The gymnastics superstar plans to return to competition at the U.S. Classic outside Chicago in early August, her first event since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday that Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist and the 2016 Olympic champion, is part of the women’s field for the single-day event set for Aug. 5 at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates.”

It's certainly exciting to see Biles return. She's an incredibly accomplished women who is deserving of praise and accolades. Today, however, we will be taking a closer look at her husband, Jonathan Owens, and everything he's accomplished in his career.

Who is Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens?

Jonathan Owens is regarded as a solid NFL player. He's a strong safety who played his college football at Missouri Western State University. He impressed during his time at the university, winning multiple awards and drawing the attention of NFL teams.

However, he ended up going undrafted following his college career. This likely had him questioning his future in football, but Owens never gave up and continued to pursue his dreams.

He signed on with the Arizona Cardinals but immediately suffered a brutal injury. His NFL debut was delayed as a result, and it was unclear if Owens would even be able to play in the NFL following the incident.

“I knew it was what I was supposed to do,” Owens said about sticking with football after the injury, per Wes Hodkiewicz of packers.com. “I'm not going to say I couldn't see myself doing anything else, but I felt this is really what God wanted me to do. I was here to play football and I knew I was good enough to play.”

He ended up debuting in 2019 with the Houston Texans, but played in just one game. He then appeared in six games during the 2020 season and seven contests during the 2021 campaign. In 2022, though, Owens finally played a full season, appearing in 17 games for the Texans. He finished the '22 season with an impressive 125 combined tackles (84 solo).

Fast-forward to 2023 and Jonathan Owens still isn't giving up. He's now looking to earn a spot with the Packers after previously signing with Green Bay in the offseason.

Biles inspires Owens

Simone Biles' historic Olympics career has inspired Jonathan Owens.

“She brings the best out of me,” Owens said, via packers.com as well. “Just watching her and how she worked every day going into the Olympics – her focus and her drive – it just makes you want to get up and do something because your partner is doing that.”

The two make for quite the couple. They are both successful in their careers and seem to compliment each other well. It will be interesting to follow both of their careers moving forward. Biles and Owens both have specific goals at the moment.

Biles is trying to revitalize her gymnastics career following a long hiatus. Meanwhile, Owens is looking to carve out a role with a new team in 2023. Given their support of one another, they will both have strong chances of finding success.