For football fans tired of hearing about Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, guess what? They’re back. Joy. Kelce brought it back full steam when he admitted their relationship could have an impact on the upcoming season.

Part of the reason for Kelce’s concerns is his advancing age. He will turn 35 in October. That’s NFL old. Also, he acknowledged to espn.com that following Taylor Swift on tour internationally during the offseason presented season-preparation challenges for himself.

“Last year was pretty taxing on my body,” Kelce said. “I've had more snaps than a lot of guys if not everybody in the NFL over the past five, six years. And I'm very prideful of that. But I know it has taken a toll on my body. So it's just making sure that my body's getting that rest and that ability to train harder and be able to withstand an entire 17-to-20-game season.”

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has been busy on the field

The number of games for Kelce is part of the deal, too. Kansas City has played 41 games over the last two seasons, more than any other NFL team. And they’ve played high-leverage games, which add wear and tear to players’ bodies, ever since Kelce came on board. He has played 22 postseason games in an 11-year NFL career.

Perhaps recognizing the physical blows Kelce has endured in recent seasons, the Chiefs added a pair of tight ends in the offseason. They drafted Jared Wiley in the fourth round and signed veteran Irv Smith. They also return Noah Gray.

All of this doesn’t mean the Chiefs will definitely reduce Kelce’s role. But it seems unlikely they would load his plate with a ton of early season targets. If it’s a difference between winning and losing late in a game, they might send a few more passes his way. But it makes sense they would take it easy on him until things get interesting later in the year as the Chiefs chase NFL history, seeking an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl title.

What's the key for Kelce for season prep?

For Kelce’s part, he shaking off the Swift stuff and focusing on training camp.

“Everybody may say that is pretty grueling, but I enjoy it,” Kelce said. “There's something about this place to get you ready every single year, and I'm not going to lie. I got pretty excited as the time started counting down to get out here and get this thing rolling. This is where it all starts.”

Kelce has earned nine straight Pro Bowl appearances. Also, he's been first- or second-team All-Pro in seven of those years. In his career, he has 11,328 receiving yards to go along with 74 touchdowns.