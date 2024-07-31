During NFL training camps, emotions only get hotter when the temperature gets hot. Every team across the league will have at least one scuffle during their respective training camps, and the Pittsburgh Steelers now have theirs.

During team drills, quarterback Justin Fields took off on a read option and was hit by linebacker Elandon Roberts. The hit caused Fields to flip to the ground, which rookie Mason McCormick wasn’t happy with. He stuck up for his quarterback and gave Roberts a shove, leading to the offense and defense converging in a scuffle.

While tempers were hot then, things didn't take long to cool off. Players on both sides were seen shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries moments later. If anything, this dust-up that Fields is starting to win over his teammates. This is huge for Fields since he's been taking first-team reps instead of Russell Wilson.

While Wilson is dealing with a calf injury, the more momentum Fields gains, the better. Pittsburgh's starting quarterback position is currently an open contest. So, if Wilson cannot practice while Fields gains the respect of his teammates, it could be Fields' job to lose.

How Justin Fields could be the Steelers starting quarterback

Fields should be taken seriously as a starting candidate this upcoming season because Wilson isn’t the player he used to be. This isn’t the same Wilson who made dazzling plays with the Seattle Seahawks. This isn’t even the same Wilson the Denver Broncos thought they were acquiring a couple of years ago.

This version of Wilson is not the same guy who looked like a potential Hall of Famer during the 2010s. If the Steelers are willing to make it a real competition, Fields might be able to push Wilson. But, with Wilson sidelined and unable to practice during training camp, Fields isn't pushing Wilson. He's making the Hall-of-Fame quarterback play catchup.

While he is legitimately the best running quarterback in the league, Fields has the physical gifts to put it together eventually. The issue right now with Fields is consistency, but it's hard to gauge his acumen fully on some horrendous Bears teams. But now that he's with the Steelers, Fields can find consistency under one of the most steady head coaches, Mike Tomlin.

If Pittsburgh has the patience to let Fields bounce back from his time in Chicago, they could have a franchise quarterback. But with how good he's been in training camp, the Steelers shouldn't bench Fields. Keep the quarterback competition going and make Wilson fight for the spot. That way, there's zero doubt over who's Pittsburgh's best option.