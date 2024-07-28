Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love have gotten a chance to go back and forth with each other even though they aren’t Green Bay Packers teammates anymore. First, Rodgers told Love not to spend his $220 million contract all in one place. Love came back with a good response to Rodgers.

Rodgers’ comment came with the caveat, “But if you do, I still have a house in Green Bay that’s up for sale.” To which Love replied, “A-Rod, I won’t be buying your house.”

Packers QB Jordan Love making strides on, off field

Green Bay bet big on Love becoming the next Aaron Rodgers. First they traded up in the 2020 NFL Draft to grab him with the No. 26 overall pick. That never seemed to sit well with Rodgers. He said at the time the move caught him by surprise. And maybe it lit a fire because he became the AP most valuable player in each of the next two seasons after that draft.

Within three years, Rodgers bolted for New York and Love earned the starting gig. While Rodgers spent his first season with the New York Jets wearing a headset on the sidelines, thanks to an Achilles injury, Love gradually improved as the season progressed.

After a sparkling late-season performance in 2023, the Packers made Love one of the NFL’s highest-paid players. The four-year deal puts Love on the salary level with the Bengals’ Joe Burrow and the Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence. Love raked in a $75 million signing bonus and $155 million in new guarantees.

So why not send a little cash to New York and get Rodgers off the hook for his Green Bay castle? In reality, Love probably enjoys the one-up position of being able to diss the former Packers’ great. That makes sense because Love wants to establish his own identity in Green Bay, and it only takes one Super Bowl title to match Rodgers.

Love told washingtonpost.com he’s thrilled with the current setup.

“I’m excited to have an opportunity to go out and earn this every day and prove the people who believe in me right,” Love said. “I’m ready to get to work, prepare ourselves for the season ahead and chase the ultimate goal that we have of winning the Super Bowl.”

How is Rodgers taking all of this?

Maybe Rodgers is a little jealous? After all, he’s thrown for over 59,000 yards and 475 touchdowns. Also, he’s considered to be one of the best quarterbacks of his era.

Meanwhile, Love will cash his bigger-than-Rodgers checks at the age of 25 and only 20 career starts under his belt. It’s a little comical when looking at it that way. So maybe their fun media-based banter adds to the comic relief.