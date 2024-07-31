The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition is heating up by the day as fans wonder who will be starting under center in Week 1 between Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. Adam Schefter of ESPN was on “NFL Live” on the network and gave some insight into what he has been hearing in regards to who is currently in the lead.

Wilson in “pole position” to be Steelers starter, but Fields has wowed

While people are quick to predict that Wilson would be the starter because he has a bevy of experience in the league, the calf strain he suffered recently that led to Fields getting first team reps resulted in the young player to impress in moments. Schefter would echo the same sentiments while Wilson has the “pole position” at the moment, Fields has “opened some eyes” within the Steelers franchise.

“You heard the Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin come out before camp and say in his words that Russell Wilson had the quote on quote ‘pole position' to win the Steelers starting quarterback job,” Schefter said. “But what happens when you get the pole position and you suffer a calf strain and you give your competition some reps? That enables Justin Fields to make a mark with the coaching staff and he certainly did.”

“And I think Russell Wilson remains in the pole position, but I also think that Justin Fields has opened some eyes and they see the type of offense they could have,” Schefter continued. “And we know how this staff has felt about Justin Fields in the past and he has gotten better at practice every day as it's been told to me. So we'll see how this plays out over the summer. Again, I think Russell's in the lead, but I think Justin Fields has gained some ground just by being out there, with Russell being sidelined due to that calf injury.”

Wilson acting as “mentor” to Fields on Steelers

Fields is a dual threat quarterback that can add another dynamic to the Steelers while Wilson would be the safe option due to the experience, but both are similar in that they are looking for fresh starts with Pittsburgh after forgettable stints with previous teams. Wilson has even said that he wants to act as a “mentor” for Fields and give as much knowledge as possible.

“Yeah, I think more than anything else, we’ve known each other for some years now, and I’ve always tried to be a mentor in some way to him,” Wilson said. “We’ve always texted, called, whatever it may be in the past, and same thing now.”

“I believe that when you give as much knowledge that I have, or experienced or gone through, it comes back in return for you in the long run,” Wilson said. “We’re a team and we’re always trying to get better together. Every rep that he’s taking, I’m learning, and vice versa.”

At any rate, it will be an interesting summer to say the least and whoever starts for the Steelers will have to build off of the team's last season where they went 10-7 which put them third in the NFC North. They open the upcoming season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 8.